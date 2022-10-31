 Skip to main content
Ohio County man killed in Monday morning crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash graphic

An Ohio County, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of SR 505 S and Flint Springs Road.

According to OCSO, a witness said that a truck rounded a curve when it locked its brakes and struck a tree.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the truck was 26-year-old James Taylor III of Horse Branch, who was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner Elvis Doolin.

No other details on the crash were released.

