Ohio County man killed in Monday morning crash

An Ohio County, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of SR 505 S and Flint Springs Road.
According to OCSO, a witness said that a truck rounded a curve when it locked its brakes and struck a tree.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the truck was 26-year-old James Taylor III of Horse Branch, who was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner Elvis Doolin.
No other details on the crash were released.