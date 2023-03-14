 Skip to main content
Ohio County Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers and monitors

Education officials in Ohio County, Kentucky are looking to hire for several positions.

A hiring post from Ohio County Public Schools says that both bus drivers and bus monitors are needed.

The district says that no experience is required, and that training for CDL and School Bus Endorsement will be provided for drivers.

More information on the positions can be found on the district's website. A direct link to apply for any available positions in the district can be found here.

Interested applicants can also call (270) 298-4832.

