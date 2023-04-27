 Skip to main content
One dead after crash in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — One person is dead after a crash that happened in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office shared the news on Thursday, and said that a driver who was involved in a crash had died at the hospital.

OCSO says the single-vehicle crash happened on Monday, in the area of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam.

The driver was life-flighted to Nashville, where they would pass away on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that the person's name was being withheld to respect the privacy of the family.

No other details were immediately released.

