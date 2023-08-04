One dead after Friday house fire in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — One person is dead after a house fire that happened in Ohio County on Friday.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to the fire at a home on Sandefur Crossing Road in Beaver Dam just before 1 a.m. on Friday.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Rosine Fire Department, and Ohio County EMS were all called to the scene.
After crews arrived and put the fire out, the sheriff's office says it was determined that the person living at the home was still inside.
A death investigation is now underway, and the victim's name hasn't been released at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
