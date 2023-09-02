One dead after late-night shooting in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — One person is dead after a late Friday night shooting in Madisonville.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting on South Madison Avenue Friday around 11:40 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been shot multiple times.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but that they died from their injuries.
MPD says there is no known threat to public safety as a result of the shooting, but that the investigation is ongoing.
No other details on the victim or a possible suspect were immediately released.