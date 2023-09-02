 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead after late-night shooting in Madisonville

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights shootin mgn graphic

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — One person is dead after a late Friday night shooting in Madisonville.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting on South Madison Avenue Friday around 11:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been shot multiple times.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but that they died from their injuries.

MPD says there is no known threat to public safety as a result of the shooting, but that the investigation is ongoing.

No other details on the victim or a possible suspect were immediately released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you