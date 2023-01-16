One dead, one hospitalized after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County

Authorities in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky now say that a Monday morning oil well explosion resulted in one fatality.
Fire officials had originally said that one man was in critical condition after the explosion, which was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane.
The Greenville Fire Department now tells us that one man is in the hospital, while another is dead as a result of the explosion.
According to the fire department, first responders found one man about 100 feet away from the oil well after the explosion. They say he had no pulse and was unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.
GFD says the second man was taken to the hospital for respiratory issues, and that his condition is unknown.
The identity of the man who died hasn't been released at this time, but we're working to learn more.
