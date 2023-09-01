One dead, one severely injured after wreck in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — One person is dead and another is severely injured after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
The Kentucky State Police says troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:15 p.m. in Graham on Thursday.
KSP says 79-year-old David Isbell of Greenville was driving a Dodge Challenger on Kentucky Highway 70 West when a Toyota Camry driven by 26-year-old Taylor Groves of Greenville crossed the center line.
According to KSP, Isbell was hit head-on and died at the scene. Groves was also severely injured, and had to be flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time. No other details were immediately released.