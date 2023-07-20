One displaced after Thursday morning fire in Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEVV ) — Crews were at the scene of an early morning fire in Morganfield on Thursday.
The Morganfield Fire Department says its crews, along with crews from several other nearby fire departments, responded to a fire at the Morganfield Housing Authority affordable housing complex around 3:40 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of one of the buildings.
Residents were evacuated from four residential units in the building while firefighters used Thermal Imaging Cameras to locate and extinguish the flames.
Several residents were able to return to their homes, but the unit closest to where the fire originated was uninhabitable.
No one was injured, but the American Red Cross and the Morganfield Housing Authority are helping the displaced resident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.