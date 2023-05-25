 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One of two escaped Ohio inmates arraigned after being captured in Henderson

Second inmate, Bradley Gillespie, remains at large

  • Updated
  • 0
James Lee, pictured here, was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky after escaping from prison in Ohio, according to police.

James Lee, pictured here, was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky after escaping from prison in Ohio, according to police. Another escaped inmate who was spotted with Lee in Henderson, Bradley Gillespie, remained at large as of Thursday afternoon.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison appeared in court in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday after being captured.

As we reported, police said they spotted escaped inmates James Lee and Bradley Gillespie in Henderson early Wednesday morning.

Police said that the duo crashed their stolen car after trying to get away from officers, and that Lee was quickly arrested. As of Thursday afternoon, Gillespie, a convicted murderer, remained at large.

Lee was arraigned on several charges in Kentucky, including Evading Police, Receiving Stolen Property, and being a fugitive from another state. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the court.

Lee won't be extradited back to Ohio yet, until his case in Kentucky is handled.

He will be back in court in Henderson County for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you