One of two escaped Ohio inmates arraigned after being captured in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison appeared in court in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday after being captured.

As we reported, police said they spotted escaped inmates James Lee and Bradley Gillespie in Henderson early Wednesday morning.

Police said that the duo crashed their stolen car after trying to get away from officers, and that Lee was quickly arrested. As of Thursday afternoon, Gillespie, a convicted murderer, remained at large.

Lee was arraigned on several charges in Kentucky, including Evading Police, Receiving Stolen Property, and being a fugitive from another state. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the court.

Lee won't be extradited back to Ohio yet, until his case in Kentucky is handled.

He will be back in court in Henderson County for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m.