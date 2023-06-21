 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Organizers preparing for start of Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Organizers of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair are busy getting ready for opening day.

The fair will kick off on Tuesday, July 25, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

After opening day, the fair will run through July 29, with extended hours of 4 p.m. to midnight on the last day, Saturday.

Tickets are priced at $10 per person for Tuesday and Wednesday, and $15 per person Thursday through Saturday.

The fair will include rides, food, and much more, at the Ballard Convention Center, which is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.

For a full schedule of events or more information, you can visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you