Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Additional incoming rainfall is expected to begin to become
an issue as ponding of water on roadways is already occurring.
Flooding caused by this excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern
Illinois, White. In southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In
western Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 337 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Melody Hill,
Darmstadt, Norris City, Corydon, Blairsville, Kasson, New
Haven, and Hebbardsville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

OSHA hands down fines and violations against Big Rivers Electric

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Rivers RD Green Powerplant

Picture: Big Rivers

13 serious violations and nearly 100 thousand dollars in fines handed to Big Rivers Electric after an investigation into the company.

13 serious violations and nearly $100,000 in fines were filed against Big Rivers electric after two men died while working, leading to an investigation by OSHA.

A total of $89,600 worth of fines were issued to Big River after two men passed away back in 2022 while working. An employee, who was replacing 2 pumps, was overcome by hydrogen sulfide and died after falling into the vault. OSHA discovered a number of violations after investigating the company and the working conditions.

One of those violations was for not providing a safe environment for workers free of hazards. OSHA also found the company did not have a protection system in place to prevent falling objects. Other violations included the company did not have the required permits for confined spaces, did not protect employees from contaminants, and lacked effect hazard communication.

OSHA has the right to reenter big rivers' facility if they are not satisfied with the company's response in addressing these citations. If Big Rivers does contest any of OSHA's citations before the department of labor, they can negotiate the fines.

44News reached out to Big Rivers for a statement regarding the citations and what they are doing to address the issues but company officials did not respond.

