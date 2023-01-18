OSHA hands down fines and violations against Big Rivers Electric

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional incoming rainfall is expected to begin to become an issue as ponding of water on roadways is already occurring. Flooding caused by this excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, White. In southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 337 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Melody Hill, Darmstadt, Norris City, Corydon, Blairsville, Kasson, New Haven, and Hebbardsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&