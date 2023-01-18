OSHA hands down fines and violations against Big Rivers Electric

13 serious violations and nearly $100,000 in fines were filed against Big Rivers electric after two men died while working, leading to an investigation by OSHA.
A total of $89,600 worth of fines were issued to Big River after two men passed away back in 2022 while working. An employee, who was replacing 2 pumps, was overcome by hydrogen sulfide and died after falling into the vault. OSHA discovered a number of violations after investigating the company and the working conditions.
One of those violations was for not providing a safe environment for workers free of hazards. OSHA also found the company did not have a protection system in place to prevent falling objects. Other violations included the company did not have the required permits for confined spaces, did not protect employees from contaminants, and lacked effect hazard communication.
OSHA has the right to reenter big rivers' facility if they are not satisfied with the company's response in addressing these citations. If Big Rivers does contest any of OSHA's citations before the department of labor, they can negotiate the fines.
44News reached out to Big Rivers for a statement regarding the citations and what they are doing to address the issues but company officials did not respond.