...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Overnight closures planned on KY 281 in Hopkins County for drain repairs

Road closed

Drivers who utilize KY 281 in Hopkins County, Kentucky need to know about an upcoming traffic alert.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says overnight closures will take place along KY 281 for the installation of cross drains.

KYTC says the work will start on March 27, with a scheduled completion date of March 30 at 3 p.m.

The work zone is between KY 260/Eastlawn Road, and KY 862/Lenin Road. 

While drivers should expect overnight closures while the work is addressed, KYTC says that local traffic will be able to access their property. 

