Overnight closures planned on KY 281 in Hopkins County for drain repairs

Drivers who utilize KY 281 in Hopkins County, Kentucky need to know about an upcoming traffic alert.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says overnight closures will take place along KY 281 for the installation of cross drains.
KYTC says the work will start on March 27, with a scheduled completion date of March 30 at 3 p.m.
The work zone is between KY 260/Eastlawn Road, and KY 862/Lenin Road.
While drivers should expect overnight closures while the work is addressed, KYTC says that local traffic will be able to access their property.