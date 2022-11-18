Overnight warming center opening in Owensboro on Friday and Saturday night

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say overnight shelter will be available from the cold into the weekend.
Andy Ball, Director of Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, says the Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Ball says that daytime sheltering may also be available at Daniel Pitino, depending on how much space is available.
Meals will also be available at the shelter during normal meal hours, with transportation options also available.
Anyone with questions can contact the shelter at 270-688-9000.
The shelter is located at 501 Walnut St. in Owensboro.