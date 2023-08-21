Overturned semi blocking exit ramp from Western Kentucky Parkway onto I-165 in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in Ohio County.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff's Office said that a semi had overturned on the exit ramp from the Western Kentucky Parkway onto northbound Interstate 165.
The exit ramp is completely blocked.
The sheriff's office says that all through traffic will have to continue west to Huck's Travel Center to turn around to get back onto the WK eastbound before exiting north onto Interstate 165.
The sheriff says the exit ramp will be closed for several hours.