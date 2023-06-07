Owensboro Air Show offering chance at free helicopter ride

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've ever wanted to ride in a helicopter, this could be your chance to do it for free.

Officials with the Owensboro Air Show are inviting the public to enter for a chance to win a free ride in a Huey helicopter.

Here's how you can enter to win:

Follow the new Owensboro Air Show Instagram Page

Like the Contest Photo on the Owensboro Air Show Instagram

Tag a friend in the comments

BONUS ENTRY: Share the contest photo on your Instagram story and mention the Owensboro Air Show

The contest ends on Monday, June 12, at noon. The Owensboro Air Show says the winner will be announced on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Whoever wins the contest will be contacted by air show organizers to set up a day and time during the air show weekend for a ride. The rider must be at least 18.

If you don't have an Instagram, officials with the air show say they'll be brining a new contest to Facebook in the near future.

You can visit the Owensboro Air Show Instagram page by clicking here.