Owensboro Airport adding daily jet flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport through Contour Airlines

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport were joined by Contour Airlines for a big announcement on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, officials with the airport announced that daily jet flights were being added to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Officials say the new jet service will be available in about two months as of Aug. 1, 2023, and that it will include 12 weekly round-trips.
As a promotional offer for the announcement, tickets purchased by June 19 on the Contour Airlines website will be $89 each way, officials said.
You can hear the full announcement in the video on this story.