Owensboro bank evacuated following verbal threat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro bank was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, following a threat.
Dispatchers tell us officers were called to the US Bank on Tamarack Road just before 2 p.m., after a threat was made towards an employee.
Authorities said an ambulance was on standby at the scene, but that it was released. No injuries were reported.
Authorities also tell us that assistance at the scene was not needed by the Daviess County Sherriff's Office or the Kentucky State Police.
