Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival being reborn as 'BBQ and Barrels,' adding bourbon and cocktail samples

Owensboro, Kentucky officials announced Thursday that one of the city's popular events was being transformed into something new.
On May 12 and May 13, the new and improved Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival will return to the city in a new form as "BBQ and Barrels."
Organizers say the new twist on the annual street festival brings two of Owensboro's greatest culinary staples to the city's downtown: unique barbecue and historic bourbon.
New to the signature event is the ticketed bourbon element, taking place at the Owensboro Convention Center. Several distilleries will offer bourbon and cocktail samples.
“Bourbon roots run deep in Owensboro, as does my family ancestry. I’m excited to help procure the bourbon experience and apply my 15 years of industry experience in helping this event achieve great success,” said Seth Thompson, The Bourbon Review Owner.
Tickets for the event will go on sale March 1, with VIP options available. Organizers say that participating distilleries will be announced in the near future.
For more information, just visit the event's website at bbqandbarrels.com.