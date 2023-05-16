Owensboro Board of Commissioners fills vacant commission seat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The vacant seat on the Owensboro Board of Commissioners has been filled.
The board voted and approved Sharon NeSmith to fill the vacant seat until the end of 2023 after interviewing 27 applicants for the position.
After NeSmith serves through Dec. 31, 2023, a special election will be held in November for the public to vote on who will serve the second and final year of the term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
NeSmith replaces former Commissioner Larry Maglinger, who recently passed away at the age of 73.
NeSmith was sworn in on Tuesday night following the board's decision.