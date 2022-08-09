Owensboro Catholic buses won't pick students up for the first day of school

Owensboro Catholic Schools say students will need to find their own way to and from school on Wednesday.
This comes after Daviess County Public schools issued a set back to their first day of school due to a software issue in a new transportation routing system.
There is no word yet on if buses will be running on Thursday.
Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools says classes will start at their normal time.
School officials apologized for the inconvenience.
Parents/Guardians are asked to call the school if they have any questions.
