Owensboro Christmas Tree lighting this Friday at Smother's Park

  • Updated
oboro xmas lites

The city of Owensboro will continue the tradition of their annual Christmas tree lighting this Friday November 18th at Smother's Park.

The lighting of the tree will begin at 5 p.m. as part of the city's "Hometown Christmas."  There will also be an interactive display of dancing lights.

The Kentucky Youth Chorale will sing Christmas carols at the event.  Events run until December 31st.  Activities include photo opportunities, and outdoor skating at Energy on Ice, among others.

The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will take place the following night along 2nd Street.

