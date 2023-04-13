 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Owensboro college hosting medical cannabis forum

  Updated
  • 0
marijuana mgn generic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting a medical cannabis forum later in April.

The College's Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Club will host a five-person panel discussing Senate Bill 47, legislation recently signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear that legalizes the use of medical marijuana for people with certain conditions.

The five panelists are: Dr. Don Stacy (radiation oncologist), Daniel Sosh (veteran and cannabis advocate), State Representative D.J. Johnson (District 13), and Julie Cantwell and Kristin Wilcox (Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee board members).

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place on April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the College's Jack T. Wells Activity Center.

A brief question and answer period will follow the discussion.

