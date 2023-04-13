Owensboro college hosting medical cannabis forum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting a medical cannabis forum later in April.
The College's Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Club will host a five-person panel discussing Senate Bill 47, legislation recently signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear that legalizes the use of medical marijuana for people with certain conditions.
The five panelists are: Dr. Don Stacy (radiation oncologist), Daniel Sosh (veteran and cannabis advocate), State Representative D.J. Johnson (District 13), and Julie Cantwell and Kristin Wilcox (Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee board members).
The event is free and open to the public, and will take place on April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the College's Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
A brief question and answer period will follow the discussion.