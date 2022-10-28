Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations

Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes."
The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas.
Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through Nov. 11, members of the public are urged to contact City Action by phone at 270-687-4444 or by email at cityaction@owensboro.org to report all pothole locations. The city says it will also notify officials of any potholes reported on state or county streets.
The city asks reporters to be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection.
After receiving the reports, city crews will patch potholes starting on Nov. 14 and continuing through Nov. 23.