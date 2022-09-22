Owensboro elementary school gets new book vending machine

Students at a local elementary school received a new book vending machine on Wednesday thanks to a generous donation.
Independence Bank donated the book vending machine to Foust Elementary School in Owensboro, Kentucky, to reward students for the books they read.
The only way students can get a book from the new machine, is to read enough books and collect tokens.
On Wednesday, a few lucky students were chosen to get a token and test the machine first.
"I mean, it was really cool, it had very cool lighting too," says Foust Elementary student Mason Morrison. "I got 'Goosebumps: the Night of the Living Dummy', because there was no other big, long chapter books, so I really wanted a big, long chapter book, and this was one of the only ones."
This isn't the only book vending machine in the city. Last year, Independence Bank donated the first-ever book vending machine to Estes Elementary.