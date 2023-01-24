Owensboro Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Burger King

Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire at a local fast-food restaurant.
We're told Owensboro fire crews were called to the Burger King at 18th and Triplett Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officials say an employee reported smoke inside the building.
Fire crews directed two aerial devices set up at opposite corners to drown visible flames from above, while crews on the ground worked to extinguish what could be accessed.
OFD says heavy flames were coming from the roof.
Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on this developing story.