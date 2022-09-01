Owensboro Fire Dept. looking for families of former firefighters ahead of dedication ceremony

The Owensboro Fire Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is asking for some help from the community.
On Thursday, OFD said that it was looking for contact information for family members former OFD members Firefighter John Thornberry (d. 1927), Captain Church Guthrie (d. 1928), Firefighter Peter Cooper (d. 1933), or Captain James “Urey” Westerfield (d. 1954).
"These OFD members will be honored in a dedication ceremony in Frankfort, Kentucky on October 5 and we wish to invite all survivors to attend the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service that day," OFD said in its request to the community on Thursday.
Anyone who is a family member/has contact information for a family member of one of the former firefighters is asked to call OPD at (270) 687-8405.