 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South wind gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...portions of southern Illinois not included in the High
Wind Warning. Southwest Indiana, and the Pennyrile region of
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Tuesday from midday to late evening.

* IMPACTS....Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high
profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Owensboro firefighter arrested on 20 child porn charges makes court appearance

  • 0
Clifford Brandon

Clifford Brandon of Maceo (Daviess County Jail photo)

A firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department who was suspended without pay after being arrested appeared in court on Monday.

City officials and police had previously said that Clifford Brandon was suspended from the fire department without pay after being arrested on 20 total child porn charges.

Owensboro firefighter arrested on child porn charges, suspended without pay

During his initial hearing on Monday, Brandon's next court date was scheduled for Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

His bond at the Daviess County Jail remains at $100,000, or $10,000 cash.

Authorities said that Brandon was arrested after search warrants were served at both Owensboro Fire Station 2 and at his home.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you