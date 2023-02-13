Owensboro firefighter arrested on 20 child porn charges makes court appearance

A firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department who was suspended without pay after being arrested appeared in court on Monday.
City officials and police had previously said that Clifford Brandon was suspended from the fire department without pay after being arrested on 20 total child porn charges.
During his initial hearing on Monday, Brandon's next court date was scheduled for Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
His bond at the Daviess County Jail remains at $100,000, or $10,000 cash.
Authorities said that Brandon was arrested after search warrants were served at both Owensboro Fire Station 2 and at his home.