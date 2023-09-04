Owensboro firefighters rescue dog trapped under shed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Firefighters in Owensboro were busy with more than just fires on Sunday.
The Owensboro Fire Department says firefighters responded to a call about a dog that was trapped under a storage shed.
After the dog was stuck under the shed for more than an hour, firefighters were able to use airbags to raise the shed enough to free the trapped animal.
According to the fire department, the dog became stuck after chasing a cat under the shed.
OFD says the pet was unharmed and reunited with its grateful owners.