Owensboro Grain Company acquired by global food corporation Cargill

Officials with worldwide food corporation Cargill have announced the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company in Owensboro, Kentucky.
According to the announcement, Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company have entered into a definitive agreement, where Cargill will add Owensboro Grain Company to its North American agricultural supply chain business.
“We are pleased to welcome Owensboro Grain Company into our Cargill family,” said Leonardo Aguiar, president of Cargill’s North American agricultural supply chain. “Our two companies have tremendous operational histories, similar heritages as grain merchants, and values, including an unwavering commitment to prioritizing people ― making this a tremendous fit. Additionally, this is a significant milestone in Cargill’s journey to create a connected and modernized grain experience for our customers,” said Aguiar.
Owensboro Grain Company was founded in 1906 as a small grain merchant and today operates a fully integrated soy processing facility, producing soy products, including protein meal and hull pellets for animal feeds, crude and degummed oil, lecithin, various blends of refined vegetable oil for human consumption, biodiesel, glycerin and industrial waxes.
“We are excited for this new chapter in the life of Owensboro Grain Company and believe an acquisition by Cargill will ensure the long-term success of the company,” said Helen Cornell, president and CEO of the fifth-generation, family-owned soy processor.
Cargill says the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company enhances the corporation's efforts to modernize and increase capacity across its North American oilseeds network to support growing demand for oilseeds driven by food, feed and renewable fuel markets.
Terms of the deal between Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company were not disclosed, but officials say the transaction is expected to close in early 2023.
More from Cargill can be found on cargill.com. You can also visit owensborograin.com for more on Owensboro Grain Company.