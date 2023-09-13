Owensboro Health Regional Hospital launches new 'I Just Delivered' bracelet program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A new program at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital aims to help new mothers.
Officials with OHRH announced the launch of the "I Just Delivered" bracelet program on Wednesday.
Through the program, the hospital provides bracelets with the phrase "I Just Delivered" to all new mothers upon discharge from the facility.
The blue bands are designed to remind families and healthcare providers that the wearer has recently delivered and should be considered "at risk" for postpartum complications.
“Kentucky has one of the nation’s highest rates of maternal deaths, and racial disparities are contributing to this unfortunate trend,” said Brittany James, director of women’s services for Owensboro Health. “By teaching people to pay extra attention to the new moms in their lives, we can save lives and improve the quality of postpartum care in our community.”
OHRH advises new moms to wear their bracelets for at least six weeks after childbirth - although patients can be considered “at risk” up to 12 months later. Healthcare officials say warning signs can include chest pain, seizures, breathing difficulties, heavy bleeding, thoughts of hurting yourself or someone else, headaches, fever and extreme pain.
In 2022, over 2,100 births took place at OHRH.