Owensboro Health upping visitor and staff restrictions due to extremely high levels of flu, other illnesses

Owensboro Health
Tommy Mason

Officials with Owensboro Health (OH) say they're implementing restrictions for visitors and staff due to high volumes of illnesses.

A statement from OH sent out Friday says that due to high volumes of flu, RSV, COVID-19, and other viral illnesses, OH is implementing its new Influenza Visitor Restriction Guidelines effective immediately.

Visitor restrictions at all Owensboro Health facilities include the following:

  • Masks are required in public settings or patient-facing situations.
  • Visitors should be kept to a minimum.
    • Anyone with a cold, respiratory illness or flu symptoms should refrain from visiting. These symptoms include one or more of the following: Fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and/or sneezing, muscle/body aches, headaches and fatigue.
    • Visitors are asked to leave the facility immediately after visiting a patient room and not loiter.
  • Children under the age of 18 should not visit patients.

OH says the new guidelines replace the health system's COVID-19 masking protocols, which have been in place for several weeks.

According to OH, the policy change comes after Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s lab performed more than 400 rapid flu tests in a seven-day period, while statewide flu activity is categorized at the “very high” level.

