Owensboro Heath providing free admission to 'Christmas at Panther Creek' on Thursday

Owensboro Health light display for 'Christmas at Panther Creek'

If you've been wanting to check out the holiday light displays at "Christmas at Panther Creek" in Owensboro, Kentucky, Thursday night may be a good chance to do so.

That's because Owensboro Health will be covering the cost of admissions for Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The holiday light drive-through tour will begin at 6 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m., with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights in all.

The annual event takes place at Panther Creek Park, which is located at 5160 Wayne Bridge Rd. on the west side of Owensboro.

