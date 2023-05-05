Owensboro High School placed on lockdown over threat, on-campus activities canceled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro High School was placed on lockdown Friday.
Officials with the Owensboro Public Schools district said the school was placed on lockdown around 2:50 p.m. on Friday.
A statement from the district says the lockdown is over a threat that was found written on a bathroom wall at the school.
The district's statement says there was no immediate danger to students, and that the Owensboro Police Department was assisting with a strategic release of students. Because of the incident, students who ride the bus might be delayed getting home.
Around 3:40 p.m., district leaders said that on-campus activities had been canceled for the afternoon, but that all off-campus activities would still take place.
No other details were immediately released, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.