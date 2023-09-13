 Skip to main content
Owensboro High School student arrested after strangling girl at school, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Wesley Ritchie, 18, via Daviess County Jail

18-year-old Wesley Ritchie is being charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct, and abuse of a teacher.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An 18-year-old student is facing multiple charges in Owensboro after being accused of attacking another student at school.

A police citation obtained by 44News says it happened at Owensboro High School on Monday morning, just after 7:00 a.m.

According to the citation, 18-year-old Wesley Ritchie got into a fight with a female student at the school.

OPD says that after several punches were exchanged, both students were down on the ground with Ritchie on top of the girl.

Police say the school's assistant principal tried to break up the fight as Ritchie was choking the girl, and that he had to pull Ritchie's hands off her neck as another staff member pulled Ritchie away.

According to the citation, the female student said that Ritchie told her to "go to sleep" as he squeezed her neck.

Ritchie was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of strangulation, disorderly conduct, and abuse of a teacher. He's being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

