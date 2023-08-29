Owensboro Humane Society looking for puppy dumpers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Humane society officials in Owensboro are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for dumping two puppies.
The Owensboro Humane Society shared security camera footage of the incident, which showed at least two people pull up in a car and dump the puppies in a pet play pen.
The humane society says the puppies were dumped at its front gates, left alone to struggle for several hours before being rescued.
"In no way is this right. When is this going to stop? When as a society are we going to make it stop?" the post from the humane society says in part.
If you recognize the people who dumped the puppies or their vehicle, you can contact the humane society at (270) 302-6813.