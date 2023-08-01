 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Owensboro man, 72, identified as victim in deadly boating incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Urban Michael Wink

(Rosehill Cemetery)

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man whose body was pulled from the water in Daviess County on Monday has been identified.

Authorities tell 44News that 72-year-old Urban Michael Wink of Owensboro.

Crews were searching for Wink in the Ohio River on Monday after fellow boaters noticed his boat floating away unattended and reported him as missing.

According to authorities, witnesses said they saw Wink parking his boat before he disappeared.

After the search, Wink's body was found about half a mile down the river.

According to his obituary, Wink's funeral services and burial will take place on Friday.

Wink's obituary says he's survived by his wife, children, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

