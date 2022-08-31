Owensboro man arrested after pound of synthetic marijuana found in car, police say

An Owensboro, Kentucky man was arrested on a synthetic drug trafficking charge after police say they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana in his vehicle.
It happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Madisonville, when the Madisonville Police Department says an officer saw a driver following a semi too closely on Interstate 69.
During a traffic stop, police say they identified 42-year-old Patrick Wilson of Owensboro as the passenger in the vehicle. They say they could also smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MPD says the vehicle was searched, and that a large bag of suspected synthetic marijuana was found in the center console.
According to police, Wilson claimed ownership of the synthetic drugs, which weighed approximately one pound. MPD says Wilson also had three active arrest warrants out of Daviess County.
Wilson was booked into the Hopkins County Jail for the warrants and on a synthetic drug trafficking charge.