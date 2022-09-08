 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owensboro man convicted of fraud, money laundering, tax evasion in pyramid scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Maike via Daviess County Jail

Richard G. Maike via Daviess County Jail

An Owensboro, Kentucky man awaits his sentencing after being found guilty of multiple federal offenses on Wednesday.

Court documents show 55-year-old Richard G. Maike of Owensboro was found guilty of Conspiricy to Commit Mail Fraud, Conspiricay to Commit Securities Fraud, nine counts of Money Laundering, and two counts of Attempted Tax Evasion.

The guilty verdicts come as the result of a complaint filed back in 2017.

According to the complaint, Maike was accused of persuading people to participate in a "pyramid" and "Ponzi" scheme known as "I2G Infinite Opportunity" plan, defrauding hundreds of victims throughout the United States.

Maike is now scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device