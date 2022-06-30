 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Owensboro man killed in Thursday morning crash

  • Updated
  • 0
fatal crash

An Owensboro, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Thursday morning.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Christopher G. McCrady of Owensboro is the man who died in the crash.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash just before 5 a.m. Thursday. They say it happened in on US Highway 431 in Daviess County, just south of McFarland Road/Morgan Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, McCrady was driving down the highway when his truck left the road and hit a driveway culvert, a utility pole, and a tree.

DCSO says that when first responders arrived, they found the  truck on fire with McCrady inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released  on the crash at this time.

