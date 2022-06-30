Owensboro man killed in Thursday morning crash

An Owensboro, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Thursday morning.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Christopher G. McCrady of Owensboro is the man who died in the crash.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash just before 5 a.m. Thursday. They say it happened in on US Highway 431 in Daviess County, just south of McFarland Road/Morgan Lane.
According to the sheriff's office, McCrady was driving down the highway when his truck left the road and hit a driveway culvert, a utility pole, and a tree.
DCSO says that when first responders arrived, they found the truck on fire with McCrady inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released on the crash at this time.