Owensboro man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking large amounts of meth

An Owensboro man was sentenced to several decades in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The Owensboro Police Department announced Friday that Central Holman of Owensboro had been sentenced to 260 months in federal prison - just over 21.5 years.
Holman's sentence is the result of a joint drug trafficking investigation that started in 2019.
During that investigation, OPD says detectives determined that Holman and his associates were distributing pounds of methamphetamine in a "sophisticated drug trafficking operation." A search warrant that was executed as part of the investigation resulted in the seizure of multiple pounds of meth and multiple guns from a home in Owensboro's Lake Forest subdivision.
"Our community is made safer through joint investigations such as this that focus on individuals and organizations that are trafficking large quantities of dangerous controlled substances and firearms in Owensboro/Daviess County," OPD said in a statement. "Members of the Owensboro Police Department are committed to using every resource available including our Federal partners to ensure these individuals serve significant sentences in the federal system."
In addition to OPD, the DEA, the ATF, and various other agencies assisted in the investigation.