Owensboro Memorial Gardens hosted a flag placement event for Memorial Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — On Tuesday morning, Owensboro Memorial Gardens hosted a flag placement event for over 1,700 veterans for the upcoming Memorial Day.
44News spoke with Operations Manager, Lou Ann Bowersox, on the importance of Memorial Day, “These folks gave everything, and even if they were able to come back and tell their story, they gave everything, the sacrifices. The least we can do is to place flags, speak their name again, and honor them living or past.”
They are ensuring that all of their 1700 Veterans have a flag on their final resting place, and everyone was invited to help. They provided flags, resting place locations, and refreshments on the front porch of the office.
As volunteers placed flags down they were instructed to name the veterans, their branch of military, and thank them for their service.
They are having events all week, the memorial day events include: today’s Flag Placement, A Call to Honor: Tomb of the Unknown Replica, and A Day of Remembrance which will take place this Saturday.
44News spoke with Chair of Glenn Family Services, Glenn Taylor, on the meanings of the flags and Medallions for their upcoming ceremony, “We always have a flag flying for the POW MIAs. It’s because those still exist, and we don’t know where they all are. So that’s what it represents. The circle has bronze medallions for each of the branches of service at which they’ll be replaced during the ceremony on Saturday.”
On May 27th starting at 9 A.M., The A Call to Honor: Tomb of the Unknown Replica event will be held in Heritage Chapel. The traveling exhibit is a 50% detailed replica of the Tomb in Arlington National Cemetery that holds the remains of unknown soldiers from World War I.
Later that day at 2 P.M., the 25th annual event, "A Day of Remembrance,” will take place at Field of Honor. The event will feature speakers Jesse Mountjoy and Flem Gordon, and music by Andy Brasher and Cathy Mullins. The VFW 696 Honor Guard will also be in attendance, along with a salute to our fallen heroes.
They are also having a slideshow displaying living or deceased Vietnam Veterans, if you would like to add a picture you can send them an email to memories@glenncares.com