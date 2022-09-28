Owensboro middle school runner outdistances autism

Boston Wink, a middle schooler at the I Middle School in Owensboro, is autistic. But that hasn't stopped him from competing in the sport he loves, cross country.
"I'm very into running and I go out and do some runs around my block a lot," says Wink.
"Boston came on later in the season, I had a teacher contact me and ask me how I felt about Boston joining," says Natalie Ellis, Head Coach of the I Middle School Cross Country team. "Of course she told me he was autistic and I said absolutely, no questions asked. Then his mom messaged me and I said send him. So he immediately became part of our family, fit right in just like that."
Boston has been a valuable team member from the start and when he's not cheering his teammates on, he has a bunch of support from coaches and teammates to help push him to the finish line.
"They all support me," says Wink. "It makes me feel good, makes me feel good about what I did."
"He does an amazing job at lifting everybody up, telling everyone good job," says Ellis. "Even when he's hard on himself, he's telling everyone else a good job"
Boston has big goals, from heading to state to finishing his races - but no matter what Boston achieves he's inspiring others as he proves that if you set out to achieve a goal, nothing can hold you back.
"Like always just get a perfect time, get a perfect time in these races and make state," said Wink.
"This is just an opportunity for him to have a platform, to show other kids that no matter what disability you have you can accomplish any goal," says Ellis. "He comes out every day and works on accomplishing his goals"