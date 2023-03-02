Owensboro mourns loss of city worker; struck and killed by vehicle on Wednesday

The Owensboro community is mourning the loss of Billy Tyler, a city worker who was killed on Wednesday.
As Crew Leader of the city's Street Department, the 46-year-old Utica man was working to remove some debris from the roadway when he was struck and killed on Wednesday morning.
People who knew him say that Billy was a great man, an exemplary employee, and a wonderful family member. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball in his spare time.
44News spoke to Kathy Campbell, Billy's cousin who told us how much Billy meant to the community. "Billy was a great man, he would help anybody, he would give someone the shirt off of his back if he had to" said Campbell.
"Everybody adored him. Everybody is in shock, everybody is just like, I can't believe that Billy Tyler is gone" she continued.
The City of Owensboro lowered flags to half-mast on Thursday, to honor Billy.
Owensboro police have not released any details on the accident that killed Tyler at this time.