Owensboro nonprofit in need of donations and volunteers for upcoming yard sale fundraiser

Owensboro, Kentucky-based nonprofit Wendell Foster is seeking donations and volunteers for its upcoming Fall Yard Sale fundraising event.
The organization, which serves people with disabilities, will hold the community yard sale event on Friday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ahead of the event, Wendell Foster says all donations will be accepted except for clothes and shoes. Large items such as décor and furniture are welcome.
Donations can be dropped off at the Young Building, which is located on Wendell Foster's campus at 815 Triplett St. in Owensboro.
Items will be accepted on Aug. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sept. 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who needs help unloading can call (270) 683-451.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Angela Bumpus by phone at (270) 683-4517 or by email at abumpus@wendellfoster.org.