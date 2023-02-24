Owensboro nonprofit in need of donations for upcoming 'Spring Yard Sale' fundraiser

A local nonprofit in Owensboro, Kentucky is getting ready to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year, and donations from the community are needed.
Wendell Foster, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, is holding its Spring Yard Sale on March 3 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials with the organization say the yard sale, which is a bi-yearly event, raises proceeds for the Wendell Foster Christmas Fund, which ensures that every resident at Wendell Foster receives a few gifts during Christmas.
"The yard sale is our biggest fundraiser of the year for the residents' Christmas presents," explained Jennifer Owsley, Director of Recreation at Wendell Foster. "Our spring and fall yard sales last year were a huge success thanks to community members who graciously donated items."
The nonprofit is asking community members to donate what they can. All donations except for clothing and shoes will be accepted.
Donations can be dropped off at the Young Building, located at Wendell Foster's campus on 815 Triplett St. in Owensboro. Items will be accepted on Feb. 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Feb. 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm, March 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on March 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
"We not only appreciate the donations of items to sell, but also the people who come to the yard sale to purchase the items," said Owsley. "The Christmas season truly wouldn't be the same for our residents without the yard sale and those who support it."
Anyone who would like to make a donation that needs assistance unloading can call (270) 683-4517.