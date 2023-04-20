Owensboro officials declare 'War On Potholes'

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — City officials in Owensboro are once again declaring a "war on potholes."
The Owensboro Public Works Department declared the "War On Potholes" in an effort to target problem areas caused by the frequent freezing and thawing cycle that comes with winter weather.
During the week of April 24 - April 28, the public is asked to report the location of potholes to City Action at 270-687-4444 or by email at cityaction@owensboro.org.
When reporting potholes, the public is asked to be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection. Pothole locations on county roads can be reported too, and will be passed along to the proper state or county officials.
Once the reporting phase is complete, city crews will repair the potholes from May 1 - May 12.