...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Owensboro officials declare 'War On Potholes'

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — City officials in Owensboro are once again declaring a "war on potholes."

The Owensboro Public Works Department declared the "War On Potholes" in an effort to target problem areas caused by the frequent freezing and thawing cycle that comes with winter weather.

During the week of April 24 - April 28, the public is asked to report the location of potholes to City Action at 270-687-4444 or by email at cityaction@owensboro.org.

When reporting potholes, the public is asked to be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection. Pothole locations on county roads can be reported too, and will be passed along to the proper state or county officials.

Once the reporting phase is complete, city crews will repair the potholes from May 1 - May 12.

