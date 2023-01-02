 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Owensboro officials gearing up for last night of 'Christmas at Panther Creek'

Christmas at Panther Creek

If you're still in the holiday mood, Monday could be your last chance to catch a glimpse of a professional light display in western Kentucky.

That's because city officials in Owensboro will be hosting their last night of "Christmas at Panther Creek" on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The annual holiday-time event takes place at Panther Creek Park. This year's display consists of a 1.15-mile lighted driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights to see.

Admission is $5 per vehicle, with only cash accepted as payment. The cost of admission helps support five nonprofit organizations around the Daviess County area.

The event is put on by Wendell Foster, Inc., Elite SAR Training and the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

Panther Creek Park is located at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road in Owensboro.

