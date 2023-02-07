Owensboro organization gets $172K grant to improve road safety

Officials with an organization in Owensboro, Kentucky, say they're receiving funds that will be used to improve safety of area roads.
The announcement from the Green River Area Development District, or GRADD, says that the organization is getting a $172,812 "Safe Streets and Roads for All" grant.
According to GRADD, the grant money will focus on making roads safer for everyone, from recreational walkers to bicyclists, commuters and freight haulers.
GRADD says it will assess roads in the area, then organize the data gathered into one report with sections for each city and county in the region.
The final report will provide leaders with a specific list of projects that can be pursued in their communities to make roads safer for all users.