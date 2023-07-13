 Skip to main content
Owensboro Police Department hiring new officers

Owensboro Police Department

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — New police officers are needed in the city of Owensboro.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department said Thursday that the department is hiring new police officers.

OPD says the base hourly rate is $26.9 an hour, plus benefits.

There are several qualifications for the job, which can be seen in the hiring flyer below.

To apply, you can visit police.owensboro.org, or visit owensboro.org and click on employment opportunities.

The deadline to apply for the position is noon on July 28.

OPD hiring flyer

