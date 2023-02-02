Owensboro Police Department hosting recruitment open house

Individuals in the Owensboro, Kentucky area who may be interested in a career in law enforcement are invited to attend an upcoming recruitment open house.
The Owensboro Police Department is holding the recruitment open house event on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the police department.
During the open house, potential new hires will get the chance to meet officers, tour the building, learn about the application process, and learn all about the department's different specialty units.
Anyone who may need more information can call Officer Dylan Evans at 270-687-8867, or by email at joinopd@owensboro.org.
The Owensboro Police Department is located at 222 E. 9th St.